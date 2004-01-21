I am drastically behind in some reading, one of which is John Fund's column. I'm glad I caught this after the Iowa Caucus. I think he is definitely right about the unions:

Government employee unions back Howard Dean. Industrial unions are for Dick Gephardt. If either Mr. Dean or Mr. Gephardt wins it will be a big psychological boost for his wing of the union movement. If John Kerry or John Edwards score a surprise win without having major union support, it will call into question how much clout labor's vaunted ground troops really have.