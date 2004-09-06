I am in San Francisco now. I got here last night. The place is beautiful. I'm basically roughing it for a week, but it is for a good cause.

George Bruno is running against Pete Stark. Pete is a 31 year incumbent who does not even live in the district. The district is heavily democratic, but it has a lot of independents. The task will be extremely difficult, but it just might be doable. The 13th Congressional District is the most underfunded district in California, based on what it pays in taxes to what it gets back. This is despite the fact that Stark is the most senior Democrat on the Ways & Means committee after Charlie Rangel.