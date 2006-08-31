I made the paper. This is from the syndication wire, so it will show up in your local paper, probably.

"The left can very easily find out which earmarks Halliburton is involved with, and the right can find out which earmarks Planned Parenthood is involved with," said Erick Erickson of conservative RedState.com.

"When you have InstaPundit and RedState, some of the most influential conservative bloggers, working with (left-leaning) DailyKos, that's sort of a powerful grassroots alliance," said Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor.