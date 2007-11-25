Here you go. And yes, I do love my quote.

â€œBasically, it got to the point where someone could put up a post saying they were going to the bathroom, and a dozen Paultards would comment, 'Vote for Ron Paul while you're there,' along with another dozen warnings of the Zionist conspiracy in the toilet,â€ says Erick Erickson, founder of popular conservative blog Redstate. A month ago, the site banned posts from some Paul supporters, branding them â€œMoRons.â€

Afterward, the site was â€œdelugedâ€ with comments and â€œswarms and swarmsâ€ of hate mail, Mr. Erickson says. He changed the site's phone number, and says other blog owners have contacted him seeking advice on discouraging Paul supporters from posting.