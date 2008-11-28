You can mock me if you want, but I have now cleared out a large amount of space in my wallet.

I have the Kroger card. I've got the CVS card. I've got the Dick's Sporting Goods Card. I've got the AirTran Frequent Flyer card. I've got the ACE Hardware card. I've got a Blockbuster Card.

They take up a lot of space in my wallet.

I have now scanned them all with a high resolution scan. Indexed them. And loaded them onto my iPhone. I take it with me as much as I take my wallet. So now instead of having to dig through my overstuffed wallet, I can just put my phone screen over the scanner.

Does it work? Sure does.