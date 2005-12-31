I had to go into Atlanta yesterday to get a spare hard drive for my computer. Yes, I *know* I'm suppose to back up, but I never have. And now my 100GB on the Powerbook is filling up slowly. So, Christy thought it might be wise (READ: Get your butt in gear) to get a hard drive and back up, if nothing else, all of my iTunes purchases, which you have to rebuy if you lose.

So my friend Clayton introduced me to Fry's Electronics. Heaven in a parking lot I tell you! I got a 300GB Seagate hard drive, with Firewire, for $150.00, or $0.50 per gig. Very nice.

Then I drove home and promptly caught a head cold. I feel like my eyes are about to pop out of my head. Yuck.