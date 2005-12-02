Well, I finally did it this morning. I was screaming for Christy. Poor Evelyn. I knew she had a dirty diaper, but when I opened it, both the front and back seams had ripped open and millions of tiny bits of crystalized pee were all up her front and all up her back and everywhere else -- in addition to the sticky nastiness down below.

Oh dear. My eyes waters, my throat clenched, I started gagging and sneezing. It was awful. Thank God for Christy. Now, why are these darned things tearing open? This is the third one that has done that to me.