Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
Independence Day
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-11:47

Independence Day

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Erick-Woods Erickson

249 years ago today, a new nation conceived in liberty came to be. The American revolution remains one of the few conservative revolutions in history.

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