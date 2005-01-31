Illegal immigration and what to do about it will be the great destroyer of the Republican coalition unless the President is able to balance our interests in immigration with our interests in security.

John Fund looks at Rush Limbaugh's call to the President this week to keep the borders secure. The President has played fast and loose with the issue of immigration and he is working against a Democratic party that is all too willing to go several steps further than he.

In a nation of immigrants, it is hard to reach consensus on the issue, but it is necessary to do something to restrict the tide of illegal immigrants. What is most disappointing is that most of the people against the open borders doctrine are themselves legal immigrants. They are met by liberals and open borders fans who call these opponents anti-immigrant. The fact is, they are only anti-illegal-immigrant and it should tell us all something that the largest voice in opposition to open borders comes from recent legal immigrants.