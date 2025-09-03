Let me tell you a little secret that is not so secret.

Wealthy white progressives are generally the most paternalistically racist people you will ever encounter on planet earth. Overwhelmed by the soft bigotry of low expectations, what they can’t really say out loud, but what they think, is that you can’t get rid of crime in poor and non-white neighborhoods. Like the white racist redneck Klansman who thinks black people cannot swim, the wealthy white progressive thinks black people can’t live in areas without crime.

It’s why, yesterday, the Governor of Illinois, a billionaire white progressive, waved away the problems of Chicago with, “Look, big cities have crime!” Ask the white talking heads on MSNBC who say there is no crime problem in Washington, or ask the billionaire elite in New York City or Chicago, and there is no crime problem in their neighborhoods. And when you try to fight crime in the other neighborhoods or wonder about 54 shootings on the South Side of Chicago, they look you in the eye and tell you, “That’s a conversation for them.” Where them is the local black community.

Wealthy white progressives just aren’t interested in solving crime in non-white and poor communities because they just think it’s a way of life for those communities in the same way they think they need illegal aliens here to harvest their food and care for their kids and grandparents and deliver them DoorDash.

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani the First, Mayor of Chicago, insists the city cannot get rid of crime because of all the guns coming from Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and other red states. It is the red states’ fault. For reasons he cannot explain, the guns do not actually start shooting till they get to Chicago. Parts of Texas, per capita, have way more guns than Chicago, and the guns do not shoot people as often there. Why is that?

I personally think the President of the United States should partner with red state governors and send the National Guard into crime-infested war zones in those states.

Invade New Orleans with Governor Landry. Conquer Memphis with Governor Lee. Rebuild St. Louis and Kansas City with Governor Kehoe. Attack Savannah crime with Governor Kemp.

Instead of getting into protracted legal battles with the progressive left, let their crime-infested areas fester as Republicans, working at the state and federal level, bring back law and order to crime-infested cities in red states. Show the residents of Chicago that one can calm New Orleans. Show Oakland that Memphis can be made safe at night.

Show them what is possible instead of letting them claim you cannot stop crime.

And, frankly, it would reward the voters of red states by making their streets safer, their cities safer, and their communities more amenable to tourism and its related economic growth.

Boom

The American military blew up a vessel off the coast of Venezuela that, filled with drug cartel members, intended to transport drugs to the United States. Progressives got the vapors.

I expect that by sundown today, the New York Times and MSNBC will be doing profiles of the children now without their fathers in Venezuela and the wives without their husbands.

“Conseulo now works in the sugar cane fields. Her husband, Jesus, savagely killed by the American military on Tuesday night in a military strike on his fishing boat, had been the sole provider for the family. Conseulo denies her husband was invovled in the drug trade. Instead, she says he was a small time fisherman. The family also engaged in subsistence farming behind their 12,000 square foot villa on the outskirts of Santa Teresa. Conseulo has had to fire the help now, leaving her without a husband, her children without a father, and two hard working housekeepers without a job. And it was all for President Donald Trump to get a photo op of the military blowing up Jesus Escobar’s fishing boat.”

The actual outrage from the American left is amazing. Overnight, they questioned how anyone could even believe the military or its very biased account. They also insisted that drug lords are not military targets, but should be treated as criminals.

First, the left defended the influx of illegal aliens as no problem.

Then, the left defended criminals and said crime was no big deal.

Now, the left is defending Venezuelan drug lords.

I’m just not sure it is a workable strategy for the left to defend criminals, deny crime is a problem, and be more outraged at the deaths of drug runners than the dead Americans who were addicted to their drugs.

Some people want to know what the limiting principle is. I think that is patently obvious — drug cartels are at war with us. We should be at war with them. The fact that some want to treat Venezuelan drug traffickers as criminals in need of due process, even when in international waters, gives you just a hint of why so many Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2024.

Fight. Fight. Fight. But First, Deal With Marjorie and Massie

Democrats said if Donald Trump attempted a pocket rescission of government spending, they would refuse to cooperate with a necessary continuing resolution to keep the government operating.

Okay.

If the Democrats, for the first time, want to take the blame for shutting down the government, be my guest. They’ll be putting Russell T. Vought in charge.

The Democrats’ base wants a fight with Trump. Democratic leaders backed themselves into a corner. They now have to shut down the government, or they’ll look like they surrendered.

And should they actually shut down the government, Trump will blame them, and they’ll have to take credit for it. It will be their shutdown. They said they were going to do it.

In so doing, very few conservatives will be upset about slow walking a reopening. Why fund the bureaucrats? Why fund the deep state? We can move the reopening slowly and point out the whole time that Democrats did it.

But there is a catch.

It only takes one or two Republicans in the House to grandstand in a way that screws it all up. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, the House Freedom Caucus, etc., will all need to be team players on this. Let the Democrats own it completely, and that means GOP members can’t be threatening to blow up a deal they don’t fully embrace. The GOP needs a quiet, agreed-upon in advance plan with broad ownership and no grandstanding.

Then let Democrats sabotage it and empower Russ Vought.