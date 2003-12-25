Ann Coulter may seem a bit much like a right wing fringe element, but I'm glad she's on our side. Here she discusses "When Blue States Attack:"

It's the blue states that are constantly sending lawyers to the red states to bother everyone. Americans in the red states look at a place like New York City -- where, this year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade featured a gay transvestite as Mrs. Claus -- and say, Well, I guess some people like it, but it's not for me.

Meanwhile, liberals in New York and Washington are consumed with what people are doing in Alabama and Nebraska. Nadine Strossen and Barry Lynn cannot sleep at night knowing that someone, somewhere, is gazing upon something that could be construed as a religious symbol. This is my favorite line in the piece, though: