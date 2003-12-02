Iraqis are overwhelmingly pleased by the fall of Saddam Hussein. More than 40% described the fall of his regime as the best thing to have happened to them all year; less than 1% (0.2%, if you take such over-precise percentages seriously) describe the fall of the regime as a bad thing. Few Iraqis list the end of the occupation as an important priority for them; security and economic improvement are the two top wishes. Most Iraqis report that they are basically content with their lives and expect the future to be even better than the present.