Katie Pavlich did the reporting on this over at Townhall. It is quite an impressive scoop.

New IRS emails released by the House Oversight Committee show staff working for Democratic Ranking Member Elijah Cummings communicated with the IRS multiple times between 2012 and 2013 about voter fraud prevention group True the Vote. True the Vote was targeted by the IRS after applying for tax exempt status more than two years ago. Further, information shows the IRS and Cummings’ staff asked for nearly identical information from True the Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht about her organization, indicating coordination and improper sharing of confidential taxpayer information.

This contact began before the 2012 general election while Democrats were trying to tar True the Vote as a voter suppression effort. Lois Lerner, emails show, was working to find information for the Democrats in Congress.

More troubling, over the past few months, Elijah Cummings has been dismissive of the investigation into the IRS. He has repeatedly tried to block it and paint it as a partisan smear campaign. Now we know why. Elijah Cummings has been working with the IRS behind the scenes against conservative groups.

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