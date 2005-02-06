WaPo reports he is in New Hampshire.

Former senator John Edwards (D-N.C.) returned to New Hampshire on Saturday for what could be described as a coda to the 2004 presidential campaign or as the opening stanza of what many Democrats anticipate will be a second Edwards bid for the White House in 2008.

I will not hold my breath for Edwards to be even near the front of the pack in 2008, should he decide to run.

He ran a lackluster campaign for President that was able to get a lot of "he's pretty" hype, but not much substantive coverage. Once he became the VP nominee, he mostly disapeared and refused to do the job a VP nominee should do -- throw the dirt so the Pres can look good.

Edwards is a tool with neither a means nor an end.