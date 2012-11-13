Is It Time to Roll Up the Welcome Mat Here?
Barack Obama won the election. He did not win by stealing the election. Voter irregularities always happen. It is one reason we support voter ID rules. But even in the worse scenario of reports out there, there were not enough tales of voter irregulari...
Barack Obama won the election. He did not win by stealing the election. Voter irregularities always happen. It is one reason we support voter ID rules. But even in the worse scenario of reports out there, there were not enough tales of voter irregularities to matter nationwide. This is another benefit and built in safeguard of the electoral college. Barack Obama won. He won by | Read More »