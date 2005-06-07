Yes, according to Mark Coffey, very stupid. Why? Because Kerry has released what is purported to be his complete military file and it has nothing new in it.

When Kerry ran for President, he was attacked for not releasing his full file. It raised questions about what he was hiding. Well, if the Boston Globe is right and Kerry has released the full file and there is no new information, Kerry should be flogged by the Democrats for not getting ahead of the story when he had the chance.