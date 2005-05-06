I doubt it, but he sometimes acts like it. Having participated in meetings to approve a Special Local Option Sales Tax ("SPLOST"), and telling people he was okay with the terms, the Mayor now says he'll veto the city council's unanimously approved SPLOST resolution.

Macon Mayor Jack Ellis says he'll veto a city-county deal on a penny sales tax, because Macon's share would be "crumbs" and because the tax would fund the Bibb County jail expansion, which he opposes. Ellis said Thursday the tax should fund other projects, such as recreational projects and closing the city's landfill. He said the cash-strapped city should receive "at a bare minimum" 60 percent of the proposed sales tax revenue and the county 40 percent, since Macon residents comprise 66 percent of the county's population.

This is outrageous. The Mayor has a financial crisis on his hands, the county is willing to use money to pay off city debts, the city council is on board, and now the Mayor flips his position. Mayor Ellis is an embarrassment. I have come to the conclusion that the Mayor's version of reality is different from what the rest of us see.

Whether it is arrogance, craziness, drugs, or just plain liking to take his football home when he doesn't get his way, something is clearly rotten in the Ellis Administration.