It's a good question for my fellow evangelical friends and for the Catholic haters out there? If the answer is yes, then obviously the Pope is not the Anti-Christ. And yes, despite what some nutjobs might think, yes the Pope is in Heaven and was no doubt greeted by the angels.

That is not a subject a lot of people would care to talk about, but it is one that Kevin McCullough was willing to talk about with some evangelicals. He, as usual, did a great job. The blog post about it is here (scroll down). And, not surprisingly, he got his fair share of hate mail over it.