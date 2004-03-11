The American Spectator reports on Kerry's media buys:

So what is the mysterious "Riverfront Media" firm that the campaign of Sen. John Kerry claims produced its anti-President Bush TV ads?

In a surprising move -- at least for a media company -- a firm in Illinois, Riverfront Media, is denying that it had anything to do with the Kerry campaign's negative advertisements. On its website it posted this message:

"As far as we know, we are the only Riverfront Media in Illinois. We are going to try to get a retraction from his campaign since we have been getting phone calls and email pertaining to these ad's. Many people are associating us with the Democratic Party and it is hurting business. We work hard for all of our clients and artists and we do not need undeserving BAD publicity. We do not claim a political association with any party, and do not support (or even dislike) any candidate, but may have to seek legal action to get this MAJOR problem resolved."

People are combing through Kerry's financial reporting looking for interesting tidbits on how the campaign is spending its limited resources. Riverfront Media has been one such -- staggering -- expense, surpassing $6 million in total "media" and "advertisements" payments since last August 29. (Click here and here.) This from a campaign famous for being strapped. Something doesn't smell right.