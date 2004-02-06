I think it is, but Rich Lowry says this took place aboard Kerry's plane:

Q: Obviously, a key domestic issue this year is health care. Why are you the best candidate on this issue?

A: Look â€” health care is very personal for me. The third time I was wounded in Vietnam, as I felt the hot metal coursing through my flesh, I realized then and there that the only solution to America's health care problem was a system that would allow ordinary people to have the same benefits as members of Congress, and give refundable tax credits for 50 percent of the cost of health coverage for small businesses and their employees. You should read the whole thing. It is quite hysterical -- especially if it is true. Also, did you hear about Kerry putting fleeing to Canada, serving time in jail, and working on the national guard, all in the same category. Check that out here.