Congressman Zack Space's website is here. His Congressional site is is here.

There's just one problem.

According to his campaign website, Congressman Space is no longer Zack Space, but Zach Space in the disclaimer.

Now, being named Erick, I get Eric with no "k", Erik with no "c", and Erich with an "h", more frequently than I get my name spelled right.

But then I'm pretty sure if I were running for Congress or was a Congressman, I'd make sure my name was spelled right on my own website.

If he's not paying attention to his own stuff, how exactly can we expect him to pay attention to your money?