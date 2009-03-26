Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) took to the floor of the United States Senate and extolled the virtues of the "Serve America Act," which many on the right view as a compulsory service bill. Among the objections are that

the legislation will, in many circumstances, force our children to participate in charitable activity as part of school â€“ and that activity may well be chosen by or approved by a bureaucrat. The bill causes a federally chartered, Washington-based institution to, essentially, pick priorities and winners and losers in the charitable universe â€“ undoubtedly putting many charities at a significant disadvantage.

Isakson speaking out on this is going to royally hack off the Republican base in Georgia, perhaps even more so than Saxby did. This is a "hill to die on" piece of legislation for many conservatives and libertarians.

Already radio host Mark Levin is on offense against Isakson. It's only a matter of time before Limbaugh, Hannity, and local radio hosts in Georgia go after him.

Isakson has been a part of every unpopular compromise with the Democrats in the past few years â€” from immigration to energy. Being on the ballot in 2010, you'd think he would have learned from Saxby Chambliss's mistakes.

Isakson has just become more beatable. Now the Democrats just need to find a credible challenger.