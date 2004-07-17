If you haven't checked out Feddie's comment at Southern Appeal about the Isakson mail piece, let me tell you I've heard rumors that Isakson was close to 50%, but the race was single digits between Isakson and Cain, Isakson still wasn't at the magic number to avoid a runoff, and the pro-life groups were coming out against him.

Yesterday, Republicans across Georgia got the worse piece of intraparty mail I've seen in a long time. It grossly distorted Herman Cain's record and tried to make him look like an anti-Bush liberal.

It was vile. Johnny is desperate.