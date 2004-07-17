Isakson v. Cain
If you haven't checked out Feddie's comment at Southern Appeal about the Isakson mail piece, let me tell you I've heard rumors that Isakson was close to 50%, but the race was single digits between Isakson and Cain, Isakson still wasn't at the magic number to avoid a runoff, and the pro-life groups were coming out against him.
Yesterday, Republicans across Georgia got the worse piece of intraparty mail I've seen in a long time. It grossly distorted Herman Cain's record and tried to make him look like an anti-Bush liberal.
It was vile. Johnny is desperate.