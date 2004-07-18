The AJC looks at the Georgia Senate race. Internal polls are a lot closer than the the public polls. One pollster I talked to over the weekend believes the AJC and other pollsters are weighting Atlanta too heavily. Interesting.

Here is something to think about. If Herman Cain were to get the nod and Denise Majette were to get the nod, it would, as far as I know, be the first time a black Republican went up against a black Democrat for a Senate seat. That could rock the foundations of the Democratic establishment.

All the more reason to root for Cain.