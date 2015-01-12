The President is speaking about cyber security and, while speaking, ISIS is making clear it has already hacked Central Command. Taking over CENTCOM’s twitter feed and YouTube account, they’re not only posting propaganda, but also detailing pictures taken inside US military facilities, war plans involving China and North Korea, the names and home addresses of US soldiers, etc.

It appears the breach is pretty substantial and comes on the heels of a White House hack the media largely ignore.

Unreal.

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