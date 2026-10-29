Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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3hEdited

Cut off your nose to spite your face… These rural Georgians will regret a Democrat run state by KLB. Incompetence doesn’t even begin to describe her level of ineptitude at governance. However, Marta now gets statewide funding, no cash bail instituted statewide (if you love crime you’ll love no cash bail), GA Interstates will turn into Mad Max (some might say they are now, but KLB loves street racing so get ready) and as much as rural Georgians hate Atlanta (as someone who grew up in rural Georgia I know they do), they’re really about to hate it now as very very liberal Atlantans finally run this state and get the benefits Atlantans deserve. 😀 Good luck rural Georgia!

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BombersBay
2hEdited

We live in Atlanta and saw the horrendous tenure of KLB. My wife, who generally votes Democrat, split her vote and voted for Jackson. Here’s hoping many others do the same. The Republicans in Washington had their chance and as usual, wasted it and now the state may pay the price. Nice going Trump!

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