It Begins to Make Sense
PoliPundit mentioned something about the Mad Cow's brother, which got me curios to see what the Mad Cow had said. It turns out that the Mad Cow is from a Republican family!
This is explains it all now. Mad Cow spews such utter vitriol against the Bushies and Republicans because she is rebelling against her family. In a homogenous family the best way to stick out is to rebel, even if your brothers and sisters refer to you as the kooky one.
Not that I took Maureen Dowd, er. . . Mad Cow, seriously to begin with, but now I really cannot take a word she says seriously. She is only saying it as part of some un-gotten over childhood rebellion.