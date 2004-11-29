PoliPundit mentioned something about the Mad Cow's brother, which got me curios to see what the Mad Cow had said. It turns out that the Mad Cow is from a Republican family!

This is explains it all now. Mad Cow spews such utter vitriol against the Bushies and Republicans because she is rebelling against her family. In a homogenous family the best way to stick out is to rebel, even if your brothers and sisters refer to you as the kooky one.

Not that I took Maureen Dowd, er. . . Mad Cow, seriously to begin with, but now I really cannot take a word she says seriously. She is only saying it as part of some un-gotten over childhood rebellion.