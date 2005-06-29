Finally.

Macon City Council on Tuesday night officially adopted a fiscal '06 budget, one that was tweaked earlier in the day and added several initiatives that the mayor had eliminated when he first presented it.

Ending weeks of review and debate about the proposed spending plan, the council in a 12-3 vote approved a plan that will restore the public safety officer incentive pay plan, keep the police and fire pension plan funded at its current level and not increase health insurance premiums for city employees. What's a shame is it almost, only almost, puts me in a position of agreeing with the mayor on these cuts. The museums, etc. should be forced to compete in the private sector instead of living off my forcibly taken tax contribution.