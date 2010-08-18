I have an announcement to make. Set your clocks for 7pm ET this Friday.

In my ongoing quest to become competent enough to maybe one day sit behind a certain golden microphone, I've kept guest hosting here in Macon.

On Friday, however, I'll be headed up to Atlanta to sit in for Herman Cain on his radio show. WSB, the station, which also happens to presently be the most listened to talk radio station in the country, is now not just giving me 50,000 watts to abuse, but an FM station as well.

That's right â€” the show is simulcast, i.e. causing liberals to cry out even more about those awful conservative talk radio guys taking over.

Consider this an open thread.