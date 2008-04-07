That Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival should be refunding tickets to its street party.

He said he did not immediately know how many $5 tickets were sold in advance, but guessed it was a couple of thousand. The tickets did not carry language alerting buyers they were non-refundable. Tilley said he understands people are upset but there is a trade-off in purchasing a low-cost ticket. Tickets at the gate would have cost $10.

â€œIt's the risk you take when you buy an advance ticket for an outdoor event. ... Outdoor events are susceptible to the whether,â€ Tilley said, adding that if advance tickets are sold next year they will be marked as non-refundable.Yes, it is a risk when you buy an advance ticket, but the risk should be on the event organizer, not the customer. The event organizer should do a better job of money management so that, should the event need to be canceled, it can refund the customer his money.

If the organizer puts the risk on the customer, next year the customer might not come back. It is not the customer's fault that the event lost money, even with the customer's money that the customer expected to see some sort of return on.

All the more troubling is that the tickets did not specify they were non-refundable.

I realize the Cherry Blossom Festival is a non-profit and I realize that $5.00 is really not a lot for most of the people who would probably attend the festival. But I think instead of saying â€œsilly customer, you should know better,â€ the Cherry Blossom Festival should have said, â€œsilly us, we planned badly and we're sorry.â€

Customers who were to be rewarded for thinking ahead are now being punished. And the Cherry Blossom Festival should do a better job of apologizing than, in effect, throwing their responsibility into the lap of the customer.

This is not exactly good PR for Macon.