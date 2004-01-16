Tomfoolery of the Highest Order has something you all should read. He makes a lot of sense on this and is, to start with, a great blog.

He's questioning the MoveOn.org anti-Bush ad contest.

It was suppose to be a 30 second ad, but they already havea 60 second spot produced from that ad. How? The guy who one was in Denmark and flew back for the awards show? How were they able to get a 60 second ad out of him unless it was decided ahead of time that he was going to win?

Things don't add up.

Check thisout.