I started to title this post "Silly Old Relic," but then I had a change of heart about what Robert Novak was saying:

The irrational loathing expressed daily on the Internet by passionate, though poorly informed, bloggers was transferred into the streets.

While I'm not sure he really knows what a blogger is, the fact remains that there were some who encouraged the protestors and incited the protestors (though, to be fair, most incitement comes in the form of comments to blog posts).

I can heartily recommend the folks at Red State, Captains Quarters, Wizbang Blog, Real Clear Politics, and several others who were on hand and gave fair and balanced reports from the convention.

Slowly, slowly, the bloggers replace the relics.