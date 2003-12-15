Bill Clinton at the Lincoln Center for a charity gathering is quoted by USA Today as follows:

Clinton chose not to show off his own sax skills to the Lincoln Center crowd, which was treated to a brief performance by Marsalis.

"I'm not good enough anymore," Clinton sighed. "But I've told Wynton that when I finish my book, I want him to go up with me to the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, which we're trying to save. I'm going to play on amateur night, and he's going to play loud enough to cover my sins. My great goal in life, before I die, is to do amateur night at the Apollo with Wynton Marsalis. I just hope we don't get the hook. I call bullshit.