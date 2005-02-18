Paul Bankson was my Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Macon, Georgia. He is a great preacher and has been called by the Lord to start a new church in one of the fastest growing areas of Georgia. He's also a RedState reader and now knows that the Erick there is the Erick here. That's pretty funny.

Last year, a guy in my office came in to ask if I had ever heard of RedState. I said yeah. He said it was kind of cool that there was a guy on there who spelled his name the same way as me -- Erick is a rare version of the spelling.

It took me a bit before I admitted that I was that Erick.