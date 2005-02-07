Word is the Georgia GOP wants to redistrict. I sure hope they don't do legislative redistricting, but the Congressional Districts should be redrawn.

Take, for example, Phil Gingrey who represents the 11th Congressional District. He represents South Cobb County, Rome, the northern tips of Carrollton and Douglasville, Columbus, and rural parts of south Georgia. In fact, in one location, his district wraps around itself so you can pole vault from one side of his district to another while sailing over Lynn Westmoreland's district. It's absurd and its unfair to both the constituent and the Congressman.