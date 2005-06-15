[Ed: For the next while, I'm going to be putting my Georgia political posts up at Peach Pundit, to help promote that site. This will be my last Georgia politics entry here for a little while. I will, however, continue to put up personal notes and other political and news information. Georgia politics will return here soon.]

The build up in the rumor mill over night was that a prominent Republican would denounce Ralph Reed and call for him to get out of the race. Former State Representative Bob Irvin has done just that.

I don't know that "prominent" is an apt description of Bob Irvin. He is best known for the House Republicans dumping him as minority leader in favor of current Congressman Lynn Westmoreland and then losing to Saxby Chambliss in the 2002 Senate Primary. Give it to him, however, he is tenacious. With the whole of the state party and President Bush lining up behind Saxby Chambliss in 2002, Bob Irvin would not get out of the race.

it's somewhat humorous then that Bob Irvin should expect Ralph Reed to listen to him when Irvin did not listen to Ralph Reed. Reed, along with the rest of the party, was rumored to have put lots of pressure on Irvin to get out of the Senate race in 2002. There is a history there that makes Irvin's call today less credible.

Had the person calling on Ralph Reed been someone more prominent, the matter might be treated as more serious.