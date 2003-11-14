It's light blogging today because of multiple deadlines and having to leave work early. But, here's something to think about.

I belong to a listserv for election lawyers, professors, etc. I have fast come to think I am the only Republican on the site. It is fascinating to me to see how so many people uniformly take a different approach to things than I would.

Most interestingly is today's discussion. Someone asked if there was evidence that Gore actually won Florida. All day I have gotten emails about how Gore did win, he was a coward for not wanting to push the issue, etc. It really strikes me that there is a real community out there that has not gotten over 2000 election.

I hope it makes them even more bitter before November 2004. I think that will turn off more Americans to the Democrats.