Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I’m back!!!

I’m back for a special purpose. I’ve intentionally wanted to stay a way a while just to let Leon stretch his legs. I cannot tell you how proud I am of him and the team at RedState. They have established their own identity and the site continues to grow despite the claims of the Trumpkins.

But here’s the thing. I committed, before I left, to this year’s RedState Gathering. Frankly, we are a band of happy warriors who are more and more against the odds and the voices of the world. We actually need each other these days and while an online community is good, an offline face to face gathering is better.

So I hope that you might join me in Denver, CO this August for the RedState Gathering. It will be my last hurrah with RedState and it comes at a rather dark hour for conservatism where none of us can afford to sit on the sidelines and none of us should find ourselves isolated and alone with the wolves at our door.

Denver is a fun city and the RedState Gathering promises to be the best yet. Finally, this year, we will have a fully operational and united front from the Salem team, with great talent, good panels, and you may even see me on stage talking politics with a famous Democrat for good measure.

Seriously guys — we are a family and families need reunions. So many feel so overwhelmed right now, but there is hope. It’s time to get the band back together. We will in Denver this August. Register now.

The post It’s Me! I’m Here. Come See Me in Denver. appeared first on RedState.