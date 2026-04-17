Yesterday, the Pope spoke in Cameroon and said this:

Your reaction to his statement is a test of how broken you are by politics.

Did you think he was talking about Trump? A lot of Trump supporters did. A lot of reporters did.

What if I told you the Pope was speaking in Cameroon to a gathering of leaders and citizens, remembering the violence that has occurred in Cameroon in recent years? Thousands were gunned down in the name of God by competing forces in what amounts to a secessionist movement in the country. The sides are in a pretty bloody stalemate, with both invoking God to defend their actions.

Still really think it is about Trump?

Only the broken do.

It’s like the press reaction to Pete Hegseth. I was disappointed we did not get to Hegseth last night on CNN. I was on talking about the Pope and the President. Hegseth and the CSAR 25:17 prayer came up in the intro, but we did not get to it in the conversation.

To the extent you are appalled by Hegseth reading the prayer, you are as broken as one who could hear the Pope in Cameroon and think he was talking about American politics.

Not everything is about American politics. Not everything is about the President and his Administration.

Hegseth read a very specific prayer. It is the prayer the A-10 pilots say to each other when involved in search and rescue. The job of the A-10 pilot is literally to put himself and his plane between a downed airman and the enemy, even at the risk of his life. His job is to rain down holy hell on the bad guys while the good guys are extracting the service member.