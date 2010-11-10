This is truly appalling.

Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, supported an earmarks ban and voted to ban earmarks. But he knew there weren’t enough votes for it. Now that it looks like there are enough votes, McConnell is lobbying furiously behind the scenes to kill the earmarks ban.

But the man has trumped himself in rank hypocrisy. According to President George W. Bush, back in 2006, McConnell begged Bush to pull troops out of Iraq to help Republican re-election chances in 2006.

He wanted to play politics with the war to help himself stay on as Senate Majority Leader.

This is disgusting. He should be ashamed of himself.

By the way, George Bush also says earmarks had something to do with the GOP’s fall from power.