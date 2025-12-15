This weekend, a gunman opened fire at Brown University in a study session for a Jewish professor. The local police do not really want to tell us, yet, what the gunman uttered. We can guess — it’s either about the Jews or transgenderism, but mostly about the Jews.

In Redland, CA, antisemites attacked a Jewish family’s home that had been decorated for Hanukkah.

In Paris, the New Year’s celebration has been cancelled over security concerns.

In Germany, five Muslims have been arrested. They were plotting to kill as many Christians as possible on Christmas. Three of them are Moroccans, one is Egyptian, and the other is Syrian.

In Australia, an Islamic father and son opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah. Eyewitnesses say local, mostly female police officers who were present ran and hid. A bystander of Lebanese Christian descent disarmed one of the gunmen. More police showed up and killed one of the two gunmen. Many people did nothing. Many are dead.

I see many say Islam is incompatible with the West. I have many Muslim friends who have assimilated and are great neighbors. The problem is two-fold: (1) A large number of Muslim immigrants do not want to assimilate, and (2) progressive Western leaders think assimilation is racism. Together, we have opened the door to terrorists, and their supporters, and the Western leaders are incapable of responding to the crisis because they’re more scared of being labeled racist than they are of the terrorists.

Jews are not globally killing Muslims or Christians. Christians are not globally killing Jews or Muslims. But Muslims are globally killing Jews and Christians.

“Globalize the intifada” is happening, and secular Westerners pretend it is not a call to violence. Then they dismiss it all and blame Israel. Killing Jews on the beach in Australia has nothing to do with Israel. Nor does killing college students at Brown.

See if you can spot the pattern in the list below provided by journalist Peter Lloyd.

The Nice Attack = Muslim

The Paris Attacks = Muslims

The Shoe Bomber = Muslim

The Orlando attack = Muslim

The Beltway Snipers = Muslims

The Fort Hood Shooter = Muslim

The Underwear Bomber = Muslim

The Westminster Attack = Muslim

The 2005 Bali Bombings = Muslims

The murder of Lee Rigby = Muslims

The U.S.S. Cole Bombers = Muslims

The London Bridge Attack = Muslims

The Madrid Train Bombers = Muslims

The Charlie Hebdo Attacks = Muslims

The San Bernardino Attacks = Muslims

The Surabaya bombings = Muslims

The Minnesota Mall stabbings = Muslim

The 7/7 bombers = Muslims

The Moscow Theatre Attackers = Muslims

The Boston Marathon Bombers = Muslims

The Ankara Airport Attack = Muslims

The Manchester Arena bombing = Muslim

The Pan-Am #103 Bombers = Muslims

The Iranian Embassy Takeover = Muslims

The Air France Hijackers = Muslims

The 2002 Bali Nightclub = Muslims

The Batta Meena Attacks = Muslims

The Beirut Embassy bombers = Muslims

The Libyan U.S. Embassy Attack = Muslims

The Yazidi Massacre of 2014 = Muslims

The Beheading of French priest = Muslims

The Buenos Aires bombers = Muslims

The Israeli Olympic Team = Muslims

The Kenyan U.S Embassy = Muslims

The Khobar Towers Bombers = Muslims

The Beirut Marine bombers = Muslims

The Besian School Attackers = Muslims

The First WTC bombers = Muslims

The Beheading of Daniel Pearl = Muslims

The Achille Lauro Hijackers = Muslims

The Bombay Attackers = Muslims

The 9/11 hijackers = Muslims