It's the Combination of the Two
This weekend, a gunman opened fire at Brown University in a study session for a Jewish professor. The local police do not really want to tell us, yet, what the gunman uttered. We can guess — it’s either about the Jews or transgenderism, but mostly about the Jews.
In Redland, CA, antisemites attacked a Jewish family’s home that had been decorated for Hanukkah.
In Paris, the New Year’s celebration has been cancelled over security concerns.
In Germany, five Muslims have been arrested. They were plotting to kill as many Christians as possible on Christmas. Three of them are Moroccans, one is Egyptian, and the other is Syrian.
In Australia, an Islamic father and son opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah. Eyewitnesses say local, mostly female police officers who were present ran and hid. A bystander of Lebanese Christian descent disarmed one of the gunmen. More police showed up and killed one of the two gunmen. Many people did nothing. Many are dead.
I see many say Islam is incompatible with the West. I have many Muslim friends who have assimilated and are great neighbors. The problem is two-fold: (1) A large number of Muslim immigrants do not want to assimilate, and (2) progressive Western leaders think assimilation is racism. Together, we have opened the door to terrorists, and their supporters, and the Western leaders are incapable of responding to the crisis because they’re more scared of being labeled racist than they are of the terrorists.
Jews are not globally killing Muslims or Christians. Christians are not globally killing Jews or Muslims. But Muslims are globally killing Jews and Christians.
“Globalize the intifada” is happening, and secular Westerners pretend it is not a call to violence. Then they dismiss it all and blame Israel. Killing Jews on the beach in Australia has nothing to do with Israel. Nor does killing college students at Brown.
See if you can spot the pattern in the list below provided by journalist Peter Lloyd.
The Nice Attack = Muslim
The Paris Attacks = Muslims
The Shoe Bomber = Muslim
The Orlando attack = Muslim
The Beltway Snipers = Muslims
The Fort Hood Shooter = Muslim
The Underwear Bomber = Muslim
The Westminster Attack = Muslim
The 2005 Bali Bombings = Muslims
The murder of Lee Rigby = Muslims
The U.S.S. Cole Bombers = Muslims
The London Bridge Attack = Muslims
The Madrid Train Bombers = Muslims
The Charlie Hebdo Attacks = Muslims
The San Bernardino Attacks = Muslims
The Surabaya bombings = Muslims
The Minnesota Mall stabbings = Muslim
The 7/7 bombers = Muslims
The Moscow Theatre Attackers = Muslims
The Boston Marathon Bombers = Muslims
The Ankara Airport Attack = Muslims
The Manchester Arena bombing = Muslim
The Pan-Am #103 Bombers = Muslims
The Iranian Embassy Takeover = Muslims
The Air France Hijackers = Muslims
The 2002 Bali Nightclub = Muslims
The Batta Meena Attacks = Muslims
The Beirut Embassy bombers = Muslims
The Libyan U.S. Embassy Attack = Muslims
The Yazidi Massacre of 2014 = Muslims
The Beheading of French priest = Muslims
The Buenos Aires bombers = Muslims
The Israeli Olympic Team = Muslims
The Kenyan U.S Embassy = Muslims
The Khobar Towers Bombers = Muslims
The Beirut Marine bombers = Muslims
The Besian School Attackers = Muslims
The First WTC bombers = Muslims
The Beheading of Daniel Pearl = Muslims
The Achille Lauro Hijackers = Muslims
The Bombay Attackers = Muslims
The 9/11 hijackers = Muslims