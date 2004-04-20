I thought this guy was dead:

Organizations and individuals as varied as British members of Parliament, retired military officers and former American diplomats support the prisoners.

"History teaches that we tend to sacrifice civil liberties too quickly based on claims of military necessity and national security, only to discover later that those claims were overstated from the start," a friend-of-the-court filing from former Japanese-American internee Fred Korematsu said.

It was Korematsu's challenge to the World War II internment camps for Japanese-Americans that led the Supreme Court to uphold that wartime detention in 1944.