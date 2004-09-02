With approximately 80% market share, Apple Computer's iTunes Music Store is consistently rated the best online music store. Plus, you can use it with the iPod.

Performing a public service, Apple is offering, free of charge, downloads of the speeches from this weeks Republican National Convention. You can keep them on your computer, burn them to CD, or download them to your iPod.

You can download a free copy of iTunes here. Once you install the program, go to the Music Store and click on the Republican National Convention link.

For those of you looking to punish yourselves in some sick way, the Democratic National Convention speeches are also available.