I've been out of the loop for a few days and haven't been able to keep up with Calblog. It appears that Infotel Publications is after her. A good synopsis can be found here at Right On The Left Beach and also over at Xrlq's site.

My law firm has had an encouter with these people, I think. If not them, a group very much like them. One of our partners sons got a demand letter. They pissed off the wrong dentist. His dad the trial lawyer sicked us on them. Sadly, we could help our guy, but we couldn't shut them down.