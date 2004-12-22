RedState, a blog where I serve as an editor, has become a Political 527 Organization. RedState seeks to get involved in the political process by raising money and giving money to federal candidates. This year was a trial run. Readers were asked to give money straight to candidates. Kos did something similar. He went down in flames. RedState's picks all won.

Now there is the 527. I am now officially a board member of RedState.org, Inc. There are three of us on the board. We're raising money.

Our goal is to raise a large pile of cash and start getting good Republicans elected. I've given $25.00 so far today. Will you help?