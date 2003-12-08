I've heard the speculation tonight that Gore wants to run in 2008 and this is his first shot at Hillary. I don't know that he wants to run in 2008, but I think it is a shot at the Clintons. I think Gore understands that Bill and Hillary are entrenched in the party. They have McAwful in place, etc.

It has traditionally been that the party nominee for President took over the party. That was true even when the President was of the incumbent party. For example, when Bush 42 ran, he assumed control of the party once his nomination was assured, even with Reagan still in the White House.

Clinton did not do that. Clinton refused to let go. Gore should be the rightful leader, especially since he won the popular vote, but the Clintons froze him out.

I think this is Gore's revenge. Consolidate Dean's position against Clark (and Leiberman) and lauch an interal coup against the Clinton regime by taking out McAwful and his cohorts at the DNC. At the very least, Gore and possibly Bill Richardson could lead a rear guard action against the Clintons and prevent Hillary from getting nominated in 2008.

Watch for more public movement by the Clintons against Dean if this really is a Gore assault against them.