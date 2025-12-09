I’ve said enough critically these last few days about the Trump Administration, so I’ll just call your attention, without commentary, to the fact that the President is going to permit NVIDIA to sell advanced AI chips to China that are more powerful than anything China can currently produce. The deal is structured so that the U.S. government will get a kickback from NVIDIA, which just goes to prove Vladimir Ilich Lenin correct: “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”

We are now “on track to reduce our compute advantage over China from 33 to 1 to 1.2 to one.”

I’ll likewise just leave you to grapple on your own with President Trump’s plan for a $12 billion bailout of American farmers who cannot sell their crops abroad because of tariffs.

And I’ll ignore the September data that Americans are paying most of the tariffs, rather than foreign companies.

Instead, let me focus on the Senate GOP, which is working hard to extend Obamacare subsidies. They do not want a fight over healthcare, cannot agree on a different approach from Obamacare, and have decided to just extend Obamacare subsidies.

Also, let me call your attention to Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is using a site called “AIPAC Tracker” to claim she is more America First than Donald Trump. The website, you should know, is run by a self-described communist who lives in Germany who has worked with both AOC and Cori Bush.

Greene got a sympathetic profile by 60 Minutes in which Greene, again, attacked the President as a traitor and now the New York Times has given Nancy Mace space to attack Republican leaders in Washington as sexist, an attack also made by Greene.

What both women have in common is that they’re bat crap crazy and burned every bridge in Washington, D.C. They claim the system is broken because they burned down the bridges they could have crossed to get stuff done. Now both women insist it is everyone else’s fault and not their fault. Also, something about fidelity and infidelity, but, as I titled this piece, I’ve said enough.

By the way, police say Nancy Mace was responsible for the problems at the airport that led to her profanity-laced tirade. When this lady loses the South Carolina gubernatorial primary, I actually do worry about self-harm. She is not at all stable and, unlike Greene, does not even seem to have a family support structure that can intervene to help her.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis has designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. While the same thing happened in Washington, the folks who drafted the designation in Washington gave exceptions to the Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Turkey and Qatar.

Lastly, as much as all my writing above may or may not make your blood pressure go up one way or the other, at least I have not mentioned the college football playoffs. LOL. All things being equal, I think adding Notre Dame and BYU over James Madison and Tulane would make way more sense just given conferences and caliber. But there really are no right answers, and, as one commentator noted, at least we are now arguing over who is the twelfth-best team instead of the second-best team, as we would be under the old system.