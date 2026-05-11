Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5hEdited

Exactly. The democrats believe in the rule of law except when it doesn’t give them or keep them in power. I have said this before if our government cared more about their constituents instead of just being in power think of how much better this country would be. Just what has Congress gotten accomplished over the last say ten, twelve, twenty years? Oh yeah, the unaffordable care act and in debt up to our eyeballs. Call me cynical but that’s how I feel.

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Patriot Paul's avatar
Patriot Paul
5h

Terrific article Erick! As a native Virginian what happened there is more than theater worthy! Some don’t know this but Sen Mark Warner nominated the Supreme Court Justice in Virginia who decided to follow the rule of law instead of following Warner’s directive! Too bad so sad.! Also could the Calais decision be used to overturn the California gerrymandering vote just like Louisiana?? Some pundits are saying so… still hoping that the Red team pulls it out in November which I believe it can! We just have to get off our backside and vote!!!

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