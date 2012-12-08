Jamieâ€™s Recovery
Many of you know Haystack, a long time contributor here at RedState. A while back he moved up to New England to be closer to family. His son Jamie was in a horrendous car accident recently and needs some extra financial help at this time of year. Many ...
Many of you know Haystack, a long time contributor here at RedState. A while back he moved up to New England to be closer to family. His son Jamie was in a horrendous car accident recently and needs some extra financial help at this time of year. Many of us on the front page have contributed. RedState readers have been so generous in the past | Read More »