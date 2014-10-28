Jason Carter BREAKING THE LAW
No, we won't get into that time he was arrested (!!). No, Jason Carter is now breaking the law. He has a Florida tag on his bus. So he'd ratherThe post Jason Carter BREAKING THE LAW appeared first on RedState.
No, we won’t get into that time he was arrested (!!). No, Jason Carter is now breaking the law.
He has a Florida tag on his bus.
So he’d rather cover it up than have the Florida tag be seen.
You can’t do that!
The post Jason Carter BREAKING THE LAW appeared first on RedState.